Phillip Schofield was lined up to host the The British Soap Awards 2023 next week

The British Soap Awards 2023 ceremony will reportedly go ahead despite ITV Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV after a shock confession. The former This Morning host admitted in an interview that he had an affair with a ‘much younger’ male colleague which led him to resign from ITV and his presenting role.

The television personality announced his exit from ITV in a lengthy statement on Friday (May 26) following his being dropped by his agents and his previous departure from This Morning. Along with the confession, the TV star will no longer host the British Soap Awards as planned on June 3 - but it has been reported the event will still go ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the ceremony will still go ahead in Manchester next Saturday (June 3).

Most Popular

"The British Soap Awards will take place next Saturday as planned," revealed an ITV insider, "and we will make further announcements in due course."

The British Soap Awards has not commented on the situation, or confirmed who might take his place.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)