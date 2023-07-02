Ivan Dimitrov was caught scribbling "Ivan and Hayley 23" using a set of keys on the walls of the Colosseum in Rome, leading to widespread outrage

A British vandal who scrawled on the walls of the famous Colosseum in Rome, Italy, has asked for forgiveness. Ivan Dimitrov, 27, was caught scribbling his and his girlfriend, Haley Bracey’s name, into the ancient stone.

But, he was caught in the act by a tourist, with his act going viral on social media and causing widespread outrage. The pair, who live in Bristol, spent time in Italy during a three-week trip through Europe.

They were tracked down by the Carabinieri after sifting through CCTV footage. A spokesperson for the Carabinieri, along with Major Roberto Martina, revealed Dimitrov shared ‘sincere remorse’ for his actions.

Major Martina said: "He told us he was very upset by what he had done, and he kept apologising for it, I think he was worried about the consequences of any trial and we explained that he could be jailed for between two and five years and be fined up to 15,000 Euro."

Speaking of their call, Major Martina added: "He had contacted us after we secured his mobile telephone from hotel records and left a message for him to call us. He was naturally worried about the legal implications, and these were all explained to him.

"We didn’t ask him why he did it, that will be for a judge to hear, we just told him that he was a suspect and was part of the investigation. The girl is not part of any complaint so is an innocent party as far as we are concerned although technically, she could be seen as an accessory."

