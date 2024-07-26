Brits follow celebrity 'gurus' for life advice

Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston are among the top celebrity 'gurus' Brits take life advice from - on social media. | Snickers / Taylor Herring / SWNS

Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston are among the top celebrity ‘gurus’ Brits take life advice from - on social media.

A study, of 2,000 adults, found 32 per cent keep tabs on the famous faces’ profiles for insights into their lifestyle, with Joe Wicks, Will Smith and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, also proving popular.

Nearly half (46 per cent) love or like inspirational quotes, with 52 per cent of those saying they make them feel positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 45 per cent are regularly inspired by the celebrities they follow, with 39 per cent claiming their posts and advice give them a daily boost.

When it comes to sports people, David Beckham, Mo Farah, and Jose Mourinho are among the people Brits are most likely to take life advice from.

Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston are among the top celebrity 'gurus' Brits take life advice from - on social media. | Snickers / Taylor Herring / SWNS

Celebrities as modern ‘life gurus’ for Brits

The research was commissioned by Snickers, which has created an AI version of legendary football manager Jose Mourinho offering motivational quotes and tips, with 10 of his most inspiring sayings turned into social memes.

Sergio Peniche, from Mars Wrigley, said: “You can find inspiration anywhere - in a book, a piece of music - or a celebrity’s Instagram account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to launch the AI powered version of José Mourinho, enabling fans to receive insights directly from 'The Special One' himself.

"In a time when inspiration and positive reinforcement are vital, we hope to inspire individuals to live their best lives with a dose of Mourinho’s iconic wisdom.”

The study also found one in 10 adults think such quotes help them when their football team isn’t doing so well.

Premier League great Jose Mourinho was selected by 34 per cent of respondents as the most motivational manager in Premier League history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A study of 2,000 adults found 32 per cent keep tabs on the famous faces' profiles for insights into their lifestyle | Snickers / Taylor Herring / SWNS

José Mourinho's motivational quotes go digital

His most popular quote is simply ‘The most important part of everything is to be happy’, followed by ‘You have to work hard AND well. There are a lot of people who work hard, but not well.’

But 12 per cent opted for his iconic entrance to English football, when he described himself as ‘A special one’.

Sergio Peniche added: “Jose holds a special place in the hearts of not only football fans, but Brits in general.

“His unusual take on life, which generally led him to success everywhere he managed, is something many could aspire to.”

Top 10 celebrity ‘lifestyle gurus’ as voted by Brits: