MasterChef’s John Torode is joined by Professor David MacMillan, Elizabeth Llewelyn and more to receive honours at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

A MasterChef judge and a Nobel Prize winner are among those due to receive honours at Buckingham Palace today (February 23). MasterChef’s John Torode is set to be made an MBE for his services to food and charity, while Professor David MacMillan will receive his knighthood for services to chemistry and science.

Celebrity chef Torode, 57, has written and published numerous cookbooks while becoming a TV star over his long career, appearing on ITV’s This Morning in the late 1990s. People will best know him for being a judge on BBC’s MasterChef, joining Greg Wallace from 2005.

Professor MacMillan was awarded a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2021 for a major breakthrough that allowed scientists to come up with new ways to put molecules together. The discovery was the development of “asymmetric organocatalysis”.

Also on the list to receive honours at Buckingham Palace on February 23 is musician, actor and film-maker Andrew Onwubolu, also known as Rapman. The 33-year-old has received praise for his film Blue Story, a 2019 drama produced with BBC Films which surrounds two boys on opposite sides of a violent postcode war in London.

