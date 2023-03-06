Camilla will officially become Queen following the coronation of King Charles III in May. Here she is in profile, including when she and Charles initially met

Camilla is Queen consort of the UK and commonwealth and she is the wife of King Charles III. The pair married 18 years ago in 2005 at the Windsor Guildhall in Windsor. The pair knew each other for over three decades prior to their marriage.

Camilla and King Charles’ first met in 1971, quickly striking up a friendship. They eventually began a romantic relationship which ended in 1973 when Charles travelled overseas to join the Royal Navy.

But, the pair got married some 32 years later after decades of turmoil in their private lives with a divorce each and two children each from the first marriages. Camilla’s first marriage was to Andrew Parker Bowles. The pair first met in the late 1960s but got divorced after 21 years of marriage.

Both Charles and Camilla received negative remarks about their relationship. This is due to the fact that many people believed Camilla was the reason for the divorce between Charles and Diana.

As mentioned, she had two children from her first marriage, Tom and Laura. Camilla also has five grandchildren, all of whom are rumoured to be playing a role in the coronation of King Charles.

Camilla and the late Queen, who sadly died on September 8, 2022, were on friendly terms and shared a love of both dogs and horses. Camilla was educated in France, Switzerland and England. During her childhood, she became an avid reader.