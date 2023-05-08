A mangled car has been left dangling over a bridge as a passenger escaped by dropping into the canal below. The red Vauxhall Corsa was left hanging off the bridge after it struck a wall on Langley Road near Wolverhampton at 2am on Saturday morning (May 6).

Dramatic pictures show the hatchback precariously balancing over the edge with only two wheels touching the ground and a completely crumpled front. The car managed to completely destroy the bridge's wall before deploying both airbags and then somehow stopping before falling in.

Police had to seal the road off to the public while specialist teams worked to recover the precariously wedged car. Amazingly both occupants were reportedly fine but one passenger was forced to dive into the canal below to escape.

Narrow boat owner Stephanie Hardman was surprised to see the vehicle dangling off the bridge when her boat passed under it. Stephanie said: "They crashed at approximately 2am Saturday morning. Both occupants were fine, but the passenger opened the door and fell into the canal.

"That's what the police officer on the scene that I spoke to said.