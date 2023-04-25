The annual 2023 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show will commemorate the life of late Queen Elizabeth ll, whilst celebrating the coronation and reign of King Charles III. Throughout her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth was a regular attendee at the annual flower show, along with other members of the royal family.
This year, the flower show will include ‘A Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration’ designed by Dave Green. It will feature a plant palette of light pinks and white flowers and a topiary display depicting ‘Emma’, the Queen’s favourite fell pony. A plant palette of blues, purples and pinks will be featured to represent King Charles’ tastes.
Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Shows and Gardens, said: “Whilst there will be joyful celebration around the King’s Coronation at RHS Chelsea this year, the absence of our late Queen on the afternoon before we open will be profoundly felt by many. Her annual visit would lift the whole showground, so I hope our royal tributes will help keep those happy memories alive.”
When is the 2023 Chelsea Flower show?
The 2023 Chelsea Flower Show will take place from May 23-27.