It seems there is still plenty of Peaky Blinders content to come

Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy has given fans an update on the upcoming film, with the script apparently close to completion.

The film has been in the works for several months, with writer and creator Stephen Knight giving.

On the film, Steven told the BBC : “Yes I’m just completing that. We’re going to start shooting that early next year in Digbeth in Birmingham on location and in the studio.

“We should have that ready for Spring 2024.”

The film is set to star many of the familiar faces from the TV series, including both Tommy and Arthur Shelby.

What did Cillian Murphy say about the film?

Cillian, who plays leading man Thomas Shelby, was asked during an interview with TodayFM about the script and the upcoming film: “Yes, I believe so. I’ve still not read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

“The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there. I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently”.

Will there be more Peaky Blinders TV shows?

Steven Knight has also previously said that there could be more appearances of the Shelby family on the small screen, but that he wouldn’t be involved.

He said: “I think after the film we’ll look at (it won’t be me) it would be me launching new stories into the 50s and handing over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people.

“If there is an appetite for the world then it will continue.”