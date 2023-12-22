Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loose Women panelist and former The Nolans singer, Coleen Nolan, has revealed a "lifechanging" decision she has made in the past few weeks.

In a video shared to Instagram with the caption "It had to take something like this for me to realise…", Coleen, 58, revealed that she has for once and for all quit smoking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born Coleen told her 346k followers: "I have big news. Big, life-changing news for me.

"For those who know me, I have been a heavy smoker and I've tried everything over the years - the patches, vaping, tablets, everything - and nothing's kind of worked."

Coleen Nolan has announced she has finally quit smoking after years of trying. (credit Getty/@coleen_nolan on Instagram)

The mum of three continued: "However, just recently I got really, really, really ill with a very severe chest infection - could not breathe geniunely. For a good few days, I was struggling to breathe.

"I went to a specialist, he was talking about COPD, emphysema and guess what? Light bulb moment. 'What are you doing Coleen?' And since that day two weeks ago, I haven't had a cigarette and guess what? I don't want one! I don't want to smoke because life is too precious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And when I was there thinking, 'oh I can'y breathe during this', my first thought was 'I'm not gonna be able to be the grandparent I wanna be when my kids have kids. I just won't won't be able to do anything'."

Coleen then ended the video by saying: "To anyonone out there that's sturggling, I'm with you, I know it's difficuly but if I can give up, anyone can!"

Read More Frank Bruno MBE is holding a meet and greet event in Lostock Hall next year with comedian Mick Miller

The comment section underneath the video was filled with people congratulating Coleen and sharing their own experiences of quitting smoking.