In the wake of the King’s coronation, rumours swirled that Sir Karl Jenkins was in fact Meghan Markle in disguise - but the composer has put the rumours to bed

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has denied rumours he was the Duchess of Sussex in disguise with his appearance going viral after King Charles’ coronation.

The 79-year-old was sat next to West End legend Andrew Lloyd Webber at the event, and his appearance quickly went viral, with people adamant he was in fact Meghan Markle undercover in a large white wig and glasses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the rumours continuing to swirl in the days following the coronation, Sir Karl took to popular social media app TikTok to end the speculation once and for all with a caption that read: "Sir Karl Jenkins sets the record straight on his attendance at the coronation."

Most Popular

The clip began with the composer introducing himself before sharing a picture of himself at the coronation wearing a black jacket with a medal around his neck, accessorising with tinted sunglasses.

"I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III," he said. "I was there because I’d written some music for the service."

He also joked regarding the false rumours that he was Meghan in disguise. She was in fact at home in Los Angeles, which she shares with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise," Sir Karl said. "Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was, to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time."

Lloyd Webber, who as mentioned was sat next to Sir Karl at the coronation also confirmed his friend’s admission, saying: "I can confirm it probably wasn’t MM and had no jewels on his person as far as I could see - ALW."