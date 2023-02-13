Valentine’s Day 2023 has many of us plumping for supermarket dine-in deals thanks to the cost of living crisis - but which one offers the best value for money?

Valentine’s Day, the most romantic time of the year, is almost upon us. It’s a chance to go above and beyond in order to show your loved one you care - but with the cost of living crisis forcing many to scale back, supermarket dine-in deals seem to be the order of the day.

Most of the major chains including Tesco , M&S and Waitrose are offering special dine-in offers for two, which typically include an indulgent main, sides, dessert and a drink. These deals offer major savings, sometimes include an extra such as a voucher and are much cheaper than heading out to a restaurant with your beau.

But which of the Valentine’s Day dine-in supermarket deals are the most cost effective? If you’re planning on venturing out to your local store to grab a last minute meal deal, a study by Insinkerator has revealed which of the deals offer the most value for money overall.

The study took into account the cost of the dine-in deal overall, along with savings made.

Tesco

Cost: £12 (with Clubcard only)

What’s included: One main, one side, one dessert, one drink

Savings: £7.35

At Tesco , Clubcard holders can grab themselves a dine-in option for just £12 - the cheapest deal of them all. It might not come with a starter, but at just £6 a head for a meal and drink to share, you can’t complain.

M&S

Cost: £20

What’s included: One starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one drink

Savings: £16.75

M&S again has a higher price point of £20, but shoppers will save almost £17 when purchasing their most expensive dine-in combination.

Waitrose

Cost: £20

What’s included: One starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one bottle of wine

Savings: £18.95

Rounding up the top three is Waitrose . Priced higher than their competitors at £20, shoppers are getting less for their money than at Asda or Morrisons with this deal. But this shop had the second highest overall saving of £18.95 on their most expensive combination, meaning the deal is still great value for money.

Asda

Cost: £15

What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert, one drink or box of chocolates and a Sky Store voucher worth £5.49

Savings: £15.49

Taking second place is Asda , which is offering a similar dine-in option to Morrisons for the same price. However, those looking to purchase this deal will also get a Sky Store voucher worth £5.49- perfect for a night in.

Morrisons

Cost: £15

What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink

Savings: £20.45