If you’re eligible for the cash boost and have not received it yet, you could be missing out on £200 - here’s what you need to know.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has issued a warning to people who use alternative fuels about the government’s £200 energy support payment. On this week’s episode of the Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, the Money Saving Expert founder spilled the beans on everything you need to know about the £200 payment going forward.

Mr Lewis told viewers that the government has said it has already given out the £200 alternative energy bill payment, including to people living in Northern Ireland. But some people may not have received the cash boost yet.

The £200 energy support payment aims to support people who use alternative fuel to heat their homes, which could include those living off grid, on a boat or on a permanent Gypsy or Traveller site. Most people are paid the cash automatically but some may have to apply for it.

For those who haven’t received the payment, Mr Lewis warned that the deadline to apply for the cash was Wednesday, May 31 2023. He went on to explain why people may not have received it: “We’ve had a lot of those who haven’t had their payment yet, and I actually understand why.

“The reason is that electricity companies don’t know who’s got those fuels and the database was never going to be 100% accurate.”

Who is eligible for the £200 energy support payment?

You may be eligible for the £200 energy support payment f you live in one of the following:

in a residential park home

on a boat on a permanent residential mooring

on a permanent Gypsy and Traveller site

part of a heat network without an electricity meter

in social or private rented accommodation which has a business energy connection or a communal electricity supply

off the mains electricity or gas grid

part of a business property (such as a farm or a flat above a shop)

How to apply for the £200 energy support payment

If you think you’re eligible, Mr Lewis advised that you first check your bank or energy account in case you have received the payment. If you’re on a traditional prepayment meter, you should have received a voucher for the discount which should have been sent by text, email or post.

If you have not got the payment, you can apply through the Government’s online portal .For those who are not online, you can call 0808 175 3287 (or 0808 175 3894 if you live in Northern Ireland from 8am - 6pm, Monday to Friday.

You’ll need to provide the following in order to apply: