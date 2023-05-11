Dannii Minogue reflects on farm life with sister Kylie - 'feels so good'

Dannii Minogue opens up about how she and sister Kylie have adapted to farm life.

Australian star Dannii Minogue gave an insight into her life away from the spotlight this week as she opened up about spending time alongside her sister on their family farm. Dannii also noted how their farm life was a far cry from their lives on stage.

While the sisters grew up down under, their careers soon led them to move outside of Australia. Both Kylie and Dannii both set up roots in the UK.

However, after more than three decades of calling Britain home, Dannii revealed in 2021 she would be moving back to Oz. Kylie had moved back a decade before, in 2011, after she decided she wanted to raise her son Danny closer to their family.

Now reunited, Dannii has opened up about how the two look unrecognisable while spending time together on their family farm. While chatting as part of Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Dannii admitted she and Kylie both wore old sports clothes while out amongst the animals.

She explained: "The minute we step on the farm, Kylie and I have clothes that are old, they've got holes in them . . . we won't let go of them." She went on to add how it can feel refreshing in contrast to the more high-maintenance looks while performing.