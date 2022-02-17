Detroit Live will perform at The Old Courts in Wigan next month

Wigan may well be famous for its legendary association with Northern Soul, but The Old Courts are set to be rocking to the "Motown sound" next month.

The venue will host the eight-piece "Detroit Live" band for a journey back in time to one of the greatest musical eras.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band will be performing live in Wigan next month

For vocalist Hayley Arnold it will be a welcome home-town gig. The Wigan-based performer is an accomplished singer whose other current musical venture - "Mamma Mania Abba Tribute" - takes her all over the country with an award-winning act.

Hayley said : "The emphasis of this show is live - no trickery, no backing tracks. We wanted to recreate that raw "Motown" Detroit sound. What started as just a joint love of Motown music led to friendship like no other. This band has no band leader.

We are all in it together. We have weathered the storm the last two years and we are ready to get back out there to perform!! I can not wait to bring our show to my home town of Wigan. Wigan, the home of Northern Soul!! Get Ready! Cos here we come!"

She'll be joined on stage by singers Anna Shotter and Clare Campbell to recreate the unforgettable songs of performers like Diana Ross, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, The Temptations, The Four Tops and many more.

The five-piece backing band comprises Graham Alexander ( bass) Chuck Annan ( guitar) Wayne Mitchell ( keyboards) Jamie Rhodes-Simpson ( drums) and Mark Witty ( tenor saxophone)