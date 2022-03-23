Diversity star Perri Kiely has created a new dance – to a remixed version of the Spider-Man theme tune

The video shows him taking on the role of all three Spider-Men as he performs the signature dance moves which made him famous after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 with his dance troupe.

The 23-second clip was shared with his 2.4 million TikTok followers.

Perri said: "I wanted to make it as Spidey as possible. I feel like you want to bring out that inner child and jump about.

"I played on the fact it’s the first time you see the three Spider-Men in one film. So, you get three versions of me in this and a few Spidey moves too.

“The main thing is about having fun and getting stuck in. I’m 26 and pretending to be Spider-Man. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Just get up and give it a go.”

It was created after the Marvel mega fan teamed up with Sony Pictures to mark the home entertainment release of Spider-Man No Way Home with the new #SpideyDance TikTok trend, to the newly remixed version of the theme song by Australian producer Ewan Carter.

Perri the super fan

Spider-Man super fan Perri also revealed why Spidey is his favourite character.

He said: “On a personal level, he is the most relatable superhero out there. He is doing huge mammoth tasks but still goes to school.

“He is also super playful. And with Tom Holland playing him, he is pretty much the same age as me.

“I am one of those people who is always on YouTube and watching fan theories and reactions to trailers and I’m trying not to spoil it for myself.

“But when the three Spider-Men starred in No Way Home, I was obsessed. I watched it three times in the cinema and now seen twice since it’s been available on digital.”

He’s such a fan, he would have no trouble turning his back on his dance and presenting career if he was offered a role in a future Spider-Man movie.

Speaking about the role

Perri added: “I’ve spent coming on 15 years doing what I do now, and I would drop it in an instant. Give me a role in a Spider-Man film and I will be there.”

And the door is open for Tom Holland - who is renowned for his dancing skills - to join Perri in Diversity.

The dancer said: “I spoke to him recently about getting him down and recording some videos together. He is a dancer and would fit in so well.”

Spider-Man No Way Home has dominated the global box office, positioning it as the biggest superhero film of all time in the UK and is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie in the UK, with stars Tom Holland and Zendaya reprising their roles.