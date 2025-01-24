Doritos introduce new shape of iconic crisp - and it can win you £10k

Chief Chip Technician Dan Lynes inspects the world's first square Doritos | Emma Trimble/PinPep

Doritos has revealed a square version of its chip - the first time the iconic triangular shape has ever been changed.

Accidentally created at Disneyland, California, in the 1960s, the popular US chip made its way to the UK in 1994, coming in various flavours including Tangy Cheese and Cool Original.

But now, to mark a partnership with the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, the chips will be available - for a limited time - in square form.

You'll be lucky to find one as the squares will only be in 100 packets of the limited-edition Chilli Heatwave A Minecraft Movie Doritos – but if you do, you'll pick up a hefty cash prize of up to £10k.

It follows weeks of speculation following a cryptic advertising campaign which teased the new shape with the line ‘The shape of things to come’.

The square chip marks the snack's partnership with A Minecraft Movie | Emma Trimble/PinPep

A rare square worth £10k!

It even led to other brands known for their distinctive shapes getting involved, with Krispy Kreme posting an image of a square doughnut, and Walkers Squares cheekily proclaiming, ‘The shape of things already’.

While social media users have pleaded with the brand ‘not to mess with their triangle’.

Doritos spokesperson, Alex Nicholas, said: “We've always been famous for being triangular - until recently, square Doritos were unheard of.

“But it’s happening and finding one of them unlocks huge prizes."

Those who fail to find a square chip in person will have another chance to win - by scanning a QR code on promotional packs to see if it reveals a digital version of the four-sided snack.

Alex Nicholas, from Doritos, which is also launching two new Minecraft-inspired flavours - The Creeper Vinegar and The Ghast BBQ, added: “We know our triangle shape is iconic, so changing it had to be for something special.”