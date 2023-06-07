Downing Street has been put on lockdown after a suspcious packaged was reported

Downing Street has been put ‘on lockdown’ after a suspicious package was reported. Video footage and images have emerged from the scene showing police in the area while an investigation takes place.

Metropolitan Police’s Westminster account tweeted to confirm the incident. It reads: “Road closures are in place around Whitehall while officers assess a suspicious package. We were called at 12:13hrs and remain in the area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the contents of the package has not yet been confirmed. Protestor Steve Bray, was in the area, at the time tweeted: “Suspect device at Downing Street. “We’ve been moved off the island until it’s cleared.”