English popstar Charli XCX has responded after in an unusual move, EastEnders’ Lily Slater named her daughter after her

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a surprising twist, English singer Charli XCX has provided a hilarious response to EastEnders, after a baby on the popular BBC One show was named after the ‘Boom Clap’ singer.

The response came on Tuesday evening (September 5), as EastEnders had a very successful night at National Television Awards, winning three awards in total including award for Serial Drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode on Tuesday evening was also an explosive one, which saw 13-year-old Lily Slater give birth to her baby. After a dramatic home birth, Lily was checked over at hospital and was joined by Ricky, Charli’s dad.

Most Popular

As Ricky was holding his daughter for the first time, Lily allowed him to reveal her name to their parents. He revealed that they had chosen to call her Charli, which left Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) touched as she asked if it was after her uncle Charlie.

After Stacey became rather emotional after she believed the baby was named after her uncle, she was quickly corrected by Ricky, who informed the-then jubilant Stacey that it was actually after popstar Charli XCX.