Easter cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz

We all love a Snowball cocktail at Christmas. After all, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Warninks!
The velvety Advocaat liqueur is full-bodied, rich and creamy, with aromas of vanilla and a deliciously smooth custard-like flavour. If you wish it could be Christmas every day, then you’re in luck.
#MixUpTradition this Easter with the perfect cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz.
This delectable blend of Advocaat, ginger ale, lime and chocolate is just what the Easter bunny ordered. Pair with a hot cross bun for an ultimate Easter treat!
Warninks Easter Fizz
- 50ml Warninks
- 100ml ginger ale
- Juice of ¼ lime
- Garnish with chocolate Easter eggs
Method: Simply mix ingredients in a coupe glass and garnish with Easter eggs
Warninks Advocaat (RRP £12) is available now at all major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys and Morrisons. Please enjoy responsibly.