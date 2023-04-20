Register
EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy ahead of national strike action

EasyJet has issued a warning to anyone travelling to Italy this week

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

EasyJet has issued a warning to Brits travelling to Italy as their flights could be affected due to strike action on Friday (April 21). According to EasyJet, national strike action is taking place across Italy which will affect areas in the airport including ground handling services.

EasyJet issued a warning on their website advising travellers who are due to fly.

It reads: “Like all airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.  We advise customers travelling to or from Italy on Friday 21st April to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and please continue to check the flight tracker for further updates.

    “Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check-in.”

    EasyJet says anyone with a cancelled flight should not travel to the airport but transfer their flights free of charge or take a refund by logging onto the EasyJet website. However, following EU261 regulations, customers will not be entitled to claim compensation as a result of the industrial action.

    EasyJet has issued a warning to anyone travelling to Italy this week EasyJet has issued a warning to anyone travelling to Italy this week
    “Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action,” EasyJet added.

