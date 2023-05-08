Register
Ed Sheeran addresses rumours he turned down King Charles Coronation Concert as fans ‘disappointed’ at absence

Ed Sheeran has addressed rumours he turned down playing at the Coronation Concert

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 8th May 2023, 10:56 BST

Ed Sheeran has addressed rumours he turned down playing at King Charles’ star-studded Coronation Concert on Sunday. Many fans were left ‘disappointed’ when the ‘Shape of You’ singer wasn’t named in the line-up. 

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Halifax-born singer surprised viewers by admitting he wasn’t actually invited to play the royal event. He said: “I want to clear something up actually because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no one ever asked me ever.”

Sheeran continues: “I assume if they went online and went, “What’s Ed doing on May 6th?” they would’ve been like, ‘Oh, he’s playing in Dallas’.” 

Most Popular

    Further clarifying his point, he stressed that he “never ever turned it down”. 

    The spectacular Coronation Concert took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday night with a crowd of 20,000 turning up in attendance. Among the stars taking to the stage were Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger and Lionel Richie. 

    The Coronation Concert on Sunday night was watched by an average of 10.1 million, overnight figures from the BBC show. The event had a peak audience of 12.3 million, the corporation said.

