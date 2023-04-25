Emmerdale has paid tribute to the late Dale Meeks, just a day after the actor died at the age of 48. Meeks starred on the popular ITV soap for three years from 2003 until 2006, portraying the role of Simon Meredith.

And a day after his death was confirmed via his family, Emmerdale paid tribute to the former Yorkshire Dales soap resident by posting a touching message to the Byker Grove actor on their official twitter page.

Taking to Twitter , the message read: “It’s with real sadness that we mark the recent death of the immensely talented Dale Meeks who played Simon Meredith in Emmerdale for three years. The thoughts of the whole Emmerdale family are with his own family and friends at this very sad time.”

In the wake of his death, tributes quickly poured in for Meeks, including one from Ant and Dec. The comedy duo knew the actor due to their time on Byker Grove together, saying: “We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing.”

Dale was first introduced to Emmerdale back in November 2003. On weekdays on ITV 3, Emmerdale airs classic episodes, and due to the scheduling, some of Meeks’ episodes should air soon.

Dale Meeks