All England need to do is win and they will be into the semi-finals of the World Cup

England face Sri Lanka in their final group match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup knowing that a win will seal their place in the semi finals of the tournament. Following a rained off clash with Australia and a defeat to Ireland, England picked up a well earned win against New Zealand to move up to second in the group.

Victory over Sri Lanka would assure England reach the last four and in the process prevent Sri Lanka from qualifying. They head into the match one point behind England having picked up an important win against Afghanistan following defeats to Australia and New Zealand.

England will be slight favourites going into the match. However, in tournament cricket anything can happen and Sri Lanka will pose a threat to Jos Buttler’s side. Whoever reaches the semi-final will find out their opponents by the end of the weekend.

The tournament has been televised in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, meaning UK based fans of both England and New Zealand will be able to watch the match live when it gets underway at 8am.

Here is how you can get signed up to Sky Sports and how you can tune in to watch the all important fixture.

