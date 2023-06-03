Register
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot - what are the winning numbers?

One UK ticket holder has won £111.7 in this week’s EuroMillions draw with Camelot urging players to check their numbers.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

National Lottery officials have urged players to check their numbers after one ticket holder has scooped the £111.7 million jackpot in the EuroMillions draw. There have only been a handful of UK players who have won more than £100 in the Euromillions.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner."

In July 2022, an anonymous UK ticket holder made history when they won £195 million in the EuroMillions. A record for UK winners. In the same year, Joe Thwaite, 49, and Jess Thwaite, 46, from Gloucestershire won a EuroMillions jackpot of £184m.

    According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the winner will be wealthier than some of the UK’s biggest celebrities including footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million) and singer Dua Lipa (£75m).

    Meanwhile, a lottery player who has won £10,000 every month for 30 years in the Set For Life draw has been urged to come forward. A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed the ticket was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire, and matched both the five winning numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number 2.

    So, what were the winning numbers? Here’s everything you need to know about the EuroMillions jackpot.

    Winning numbers EuroMillions numbers

    The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw on Friday (June 2) are 03, 12, 15, 25, 43. The Lucky Stars are 10 and 11.

