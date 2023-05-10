Actress and comedian Catherine Tate will reveal who the UK jury chooses as their favourite Eurovision acts during Saturday’s final. Catherine will be the official UK Eurovision song contest spokesperson.

She will announce the UK results once the voting window has closed. She said: "It's very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision.

"It's just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant,” she joked. Catherine is best known for her role as Donna in Doctor Who, which she will reprise for the BBC show’s 60th anniversary.

The Catherine Tate Show actress will deliver the results of the UK’s national jury live from Liverpool Arena. It’s the first time the spokesperson has read the points live from the arena on the night as the UK hosts the song contest.

Catherine will star in BBC One comedy Queen of Oz later this year. Previous Eurovision spokespeople include the likes of AJ Odudu, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman and Lorraine Kelly.