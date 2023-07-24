The RSPCA is appealing to the public for information after an “extremely matted” dog - who had to be put under anaesthetic to be shaved - was abandoned in Liverpool. The shih tzu - called Pepper - was found tied under a bush in Scargreen Recreation Ground, in Shottesbrook Green, on Wednesday, July 12, and was taken to a local vets.

RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly, who is investigating the matter, said: “Pepper was in such a state, she was extremely matted - we believe she hasn’t been groomed for about two years. The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anaesthetic. Underneath her fur her skin was red raw, she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering.”

The poorly pooch is now with an RSPCA branch, where she is making a good recovery.

Nadine said: “It is shocking that Pepper ever got into this condition in the first place. Someone must know who owned her. We followed up the details on her microchip - which is how we know her name - but sadly we haven’t been able to find out who owned her as the contact details aren’t up to date.

“After her shave, she looks like a new dog and is a lot more comfortable. It is just sad that she has gone through so much.”

Anyone with information can get in touch with the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01113127.

Latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals including 381 reports in Merseyside last year - an increase of 15% compared to 2021.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to the charity’s cruelty line about intentional harm to animals - including beatings, mutilations such as poisonings, ear cropping and even killings - has increased by 14%, with 12,582 reported last year compared to 11,012 reports in 2021.