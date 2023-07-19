Popular influencer Annabelle Ham has died aged 22, her sisters have confirmed. Annabelle racked up over 100,000 combined followers on a variety of platforms including Instagram and Youtube.

The star was well known for posting videos that detailed her life as a student in Georgia, where she was part of a sorority at Kennesaw State University. Other content produced by Annabelle included makeup tutorials and shopping hauls.

Her sorority paid tribute, saying: “Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham, Beta Zeta, who passed away on 15 July 2023. Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.”

Her sister, Alexandria Ham said: “There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

The 22-year-olds other sister, Amelia, also paid tribute to her sister, saying: “Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me.