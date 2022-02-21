First News: Cars make schools suffer

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free

CARS MAKE SCHOOLS SUFFER

A study has found that air pollution levels at school drop-off times are much higher than recommended limits.

A team at Northumbria University studies sites outside 12 schools in Newcastle across two years. They found that levels of air pollution, linked to school drop-off and pick-up times, would have regularly gone above 2021 World Health Organisation limits. Those recommended limits are not followed by the UK.

High levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and tiny particles called particulate matter (PM) can cause many health problems in adults and children. That’s why it’s so important for air pollution levels to be kept down, especially around schools.

Doctors and campaigners are calling for road closures outside schools, staggered drop-off and pick-up times, and moving drop-off and pick-up sites away from school entrances. They are also calling on drivers not to ‘idle’, which is when parked cars are left with their engines on.

FARTING GRANNY

By Flynn York and Flori Walters

We went to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking to see Gangsta Granny.

Sam, Flori, Charlie and Flynn

the play was funny but sad at some points. My favourite bit was when Ben and Granny were talking with PC fudge about the Bubble Wrap Appreciation Society.

I thought it was really clever how they did the underwater scene when swimming through the Thames. My favourite character was Gangsta Granny because of her comedy and how she farted whenever she walked!

I would definitely go and see it again. It was lots of fun and we even got to do some dancing at the end with the queen!

DIARY DATES

STAR COUNT

26 FEBRUARY

The annual star count begins, in an attempt to map out which areas of the UK are worst affected by light pollution. The count ends on 6 March. See tinyurl.com/starcount2022 for more

INTERNATIONAL POLAR BEAR DAY

27 FEBRUARY

Global campaign to raise awareness of the threats facing polar bears due to a warming Arctic.

