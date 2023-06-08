Ms Lucas penned a letter to her Brighton Pavilion constituents where she informed them she has decided to not stand as their MP again at the next election

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas is to step down from her role as MP at the next general election. Ms Lucas said it had been the "privilege of my life to serve this extraordinary constituency and community” in a letter sent to her Brighton Pavilion constituents.

In the letter, she also said the "threats to our precious planet" had become "ever more urgent", but that her role in parliament as the Green Party’s only MP meant she had "struggled to spend the time I want on these accelerating crises". She added: “I have therefore decided not to stand again as your MP at the next election.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 62-year-old was elected as the MP for Brighton Pavilion 12 years ago at the 2010 general election. She became the first ever Green Party candidate to be elected to the House of Commons.

Most Popular

The Green Party described her as a ‘force of nature’. Her majority has increased at every election since 2010, with voters returning her to parliament with a majority of almost 20,000 in 2019.

Co-leader Carla Denyer said: "Caroline’s impact on politics in this country cannot be overstated: she truly is a force of nature and has been an extraordinary servant of the people of Brighton Pavilion as well as the Green Party. We are so proud of her achievements.