Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who tried to make a fraudulent £492,141 civil injury claim was caught out by surveillance footage, including video from The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Patricia Rogers attempted to make the £492,141 claim against NFU Mutual after being involved in a road traffic collision with one of its policy holders in 2014. She said the collision caused a back condition that seriously disrupted her everyday life and left her unable to walk without a stick or crutches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surveillance evidence gathered by the insurance company showed that Rogers could walk unaided for an extensive period of time. In 2017 and 2018, she was on The Jeremy Kyle Show where she walked, stood and ran across the stage without a walking aid.

Patricia Rogers, 25, of Hoyland Road, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Sheffield Crown Court after the case was referred to the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED). At a hearing on April 9, she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and must also pay £500 in compensation.

Woman who tried to make fraudulent £492,141 civil injury claim caught out by surveillance footage.

Detective Constable Carley Parodi, City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: “Rogers took advantage of a genuine car accident and, for almost a decade, kept up the pretence that it had a substantial effect on her life. There was a huge difference between Rogers’ ability to carry out her day-to-day activities in the surveillance footage and the serious impact of the accident as she described during her medical appointments.