Freya Ridings announces ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour: how to buy tickets

Freya Ridings has announced a UK & Ireland headline tour. The BRIT award nominated singer-songwriter will go on the road in September before headlining London’s Eventim Apollo in October.
As the release of her much-anticipated new album ‘Blood Orange’ approaches, Ridings has announced she’s embarking on her first headline tour in four years. Confirmation of the tour follows the big news that Freya will perform at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
Freya’s majestic vocal ability has earnt her a gold-certified debut album alongside a BRIT award nomination for Female Solo Artist in 2020.
How to get tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour
General on sale tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ tour are available to purchase via the Ticketmaster website from 9am on April 21.
Freya Ridings full UK & Ireland tour dates
September
17 - Belfast, Ulster Hall
18 - Dublin, 3Olympia
21 - Limerick, Big Top
October
1 - Newcastle, NX
3 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
4 - Manchester, Albert Hall
5 - Leeds, O2 Academy
7 - Norwich, UEA
8 - Nottingham, Rock City
10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute
12 - Cardiff, Great Hall
13 - London, Eventim Apollo
