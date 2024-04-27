Funny video shows wild fox bite man's leg and draw blood after he insists it's friendly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Funny footage shows the moment when a man claims an urban fox is "friendly" before it savaged him - puncturing his skin and drawing blood. The fox - known locally as 'Roxy' - had initially come up to some people waiting at a bus stop, at around 5:45am, and started sniffing before it went for the man.
Daniel Owen, 27, was waiting for the bus alongside the stranger when it happened. He said the victim thought the fox was just being curious before it lashed out - but that the bitten man ‘didn’t seem too bothered’.
Daniel, a delivery driver, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, said: "I found it hilarious, I'm not one to get offended or shy away from blood. But I had the realisation that he might get something - so I felt a bit concerned. He just walked off, so I think he wasn't too bothered. When it happened we scared the fox off so it wouldn't try to attack anyone else."