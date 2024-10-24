Get paid to be a theme park tester: Dream job for UK thrillseekers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone wants a job where you can get paid for doing something you love, so if you’re an adrenaline chaser who could ride roller coasters all day, this could be the dream job opportunity for you.

AttractionTickets.com have announced they will be hiring a ‘Theme Park Tester’ to fly out, test, and rate all the new rides at Universal’s Epic Universe park.

The announcement comes after Universal Orlando Resort made tickets for the much-anticipated park available this morning. This dream opportunity offers one lucky UK resident, and a friend of their choice, the chance to be one of the first to visit and test the new theme park, alongside having access to all the other parks at the famous Universal Orlando Resort.

The successful applicant will:

Get to visit all of the amazing theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort for free.

Have their flights and transfers paid for.

Have an onsite hotel stay at the park provided.

and $1000 of spending money each to get the full park experience.

In exchange, the Theme Park Tester will need to review and document:

The best rides

The best snacks

The best photo opportunities

And the best entertainment offerings

To be in with a chance of landing the dream job, Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com says, “We’re looking for someone who’s up for riding all of the best rides, from the Stardust Racers Rollercoaster in Celestial Park to the Curse of the Werewolf ‘coaster in Dark Universe, alongside boat rides, screen experiences, and everything else Universal’s Epic Universe has to offer.

It goes without saying that the ideal candidate will be happy to travel to Orlando, Florida for a full week, meaning that alongside a craving for adventure, you’ll also have the practical essentials like an up-to-date passport, ESTA and valid travel insurance.

Lastly, we’re looking for someone who’s not camera-shy, as we’d love to share photos and videos of your adventure on our social media channels and website.”Those interested can visit the application page to apply for the dream role: click here for details.

Applications close on Friday 15th November 2024.