Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The video shows how the two giant beasts have invaded the River Thames and Southbank, in London.

Godzilla’s bristling pink spikes, brimming with atomic power, can be seen poking up from the river Thames next to Kong's giant hand, crushing an iconic London red phone box on Southbank.

View Godzilla and Kong from London's OXO Tower

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gigantic monsters are available to see beneath London’s OXO Tower – temporarily rebranded the GXK Tower, for today only (Monday), ahead of the film’s release in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Friday 29th March.

Godzilla X Kong statues took 51 days to build

The giant titan’s spine stretches an impressive 65 feet, the length of a tennis court.

Londoners are stunned as Godzilla and Kong are spotted around the Thames in an epic stunt that spans air, land and the Thames. The formidable Titans have been unleashed in giant sculpture form beneath the OXO Tower which has also been renamed GxK Tower to mark the release of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, in cinemas across the UK and Ireland this Friday 29th March.

Kong's hand is a mammoth 16 feet tall, with a head seven metres in diameter – 45 times that of a human.

A team of 40 worked around the clock to create the two sculptures, spending a colossal 6,326 hours over two months.

And it took 51 days just to paint the two giant beasts, which collectively weigh more than a tonne.

The sculptures were fabricated from 3D references from the filmmakers, built in a combination of poly, fibreglass and steel framework, as well as interactive lighting.

Hyper-realistic fur on King Kong

Godzilla contains over 70 individual pulsing pink lights to achieve the atomic effect, a spectacular addition in the new film, which sees him team up with Kong as a greater threat to earth materialises.

Godzilla’s bristling pink spikes, brimming with atomic power, were seen poking up from the river Thames next to Kong's giant hand, crushing an iconic London red phone box on Southbank. The giant titan’s spine stretches an impressive 65 feet, the length of a tennis court.

Kong is covered in over 30 metres of fur, to create a hyper-realistic finish.

Filmmaker Adam Wingard is 'blown away'

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire filmmaker Adam Wingard said: “A lot of the magic of the Monsterverse comes from watching these Titans battling it out in real world surroundings.

“To see Godzilla and Kong actually accessing Hollow Earth portals into London just really blew me away! I felt like I did as a kid, watching the Toho classics on a Saturday afternoon.”