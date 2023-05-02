NHS staff from 14 trusts in England will meet with government officials today to be offered a 5% pay rise. The offer comes following the conclusion of a two day strike by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).
The RCN is to hold a national ballot on the offer, which means that it will be difficult to get a mandate on further strike action. If the majority vote in favour of the offer, staff will receive the extra money in the form of a lump sum.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Health Secretary Steven Barclay has however said that the offer will be the government’s “best and final” offer. Mr Barclay said: "It’s a substantial increase to pay and something that will make a real difference when everyone is feeling the impact of inflation on their daily lives."
Ahead of the latest strike action, which came to a finish on May 1, RCN general secretary chief executive Pat Cullen said: “The government wants to bring NHS strike action to a close this coming week but with several big unions - and nursing as the largest part of the NHS workforce - still in dispute, it has to do better. Only negotiations can resolve this and I urge ministers to reopen formal discussions with the College over pay specifically.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
If further strike action was to be taken by the RCN, it would need to ballot members in order to secure a further mandate. The union’s most recent mandate, which lasted six months, expired with the conclusion of the latest strikes.