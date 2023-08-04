Happy ending for frightened fox cub rescued from bath tub by SSPCA

The little fox was said to be frightened but unhurt.

A homeowner got a shock when they discovered a fox cub curled up in their bath. The resident returned home to find the young animal in the tub.

Scottish SPCA officers were called to an address in Edinburgh at around 4pm on Tuesday, August 1. Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Catherine Atterton, said, “The resident of the house got a bit of a shock when they discovered the fox cub in the bath.

“They think the animal must have sneaked in through an open door at some point during the day but wasn’t sure when. Thankfully the cub was unhurt, just a bit frightened.

“We were able to release the cub back into the wild straight away in the vicinity of the fox den we think they came from.”