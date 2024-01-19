People are starting to book their holidays for the upcoming year.

Now that the festive rush is over, thoughts for many may turn to what holidays they will be taking throughout the year.

As February half-term approaches, families will be looking for holidays to book up, with ski destinations or places with winter sun proving to be popular at this time of year.

Hugo Louden, CFO of Holiday Extras said: “Our Holiday Extras bookings for January are around 11% up, which is double what they were this time last year.

“February half-term will be the first time families will be able to go away, typically for the winter sun or the ski season.

“Bookings are really strong so far, and booking in advance is the best way to secure the best trip for the best price.

“We’d encourage all potential travellers to book in advance.”

New research has shown that almost 14 million travellers have booked parts of their abroad travels for 2024, by the end of last year.

Alongside ski destinations, America, Spain, Italy, Greece and France are popular holiday destinations all year round.

However, there is also a demand for UK trips away.

David Flesher, Commercial Director of LNER explained that 53% people are looking for places to visit closer to home, rather than travelling abroad.

Popular UK holiday destinations include London, York, Durham, Edinburgh, Lincoln and Northumberland due to shopping destinations, rivers, and filming locations.

How do you maximise your holiday days?

There is a way to maximise time off by booking holidays around the time of Bank Holidays.

The next bank holiday will take place towards the end of March, with the following at the start of April.

Here's how you can maximise your annual leave for 2024.

It is recommended to book Monday, March 25 to Thursday, March 28, then Tuesday, April 2 to Friday, April 5, which will give you two full weeks off for Easter.

This will mean you will leave the office on Friday, March 22 and return on Monday, April 8.