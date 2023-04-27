More than 400 workers from HMRC will go on strike for 18 days in May and June over a pay and jobs dispute.

Hundreds of workers from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will go on strike for 18 days in May and June over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy disputes between the union and the government.

The union, Public and Commercial Services (PCS), said the industrial action will involve 432 of its members working as customer service advisers in Glasgow and Newcastle-upon-Tyne. They will walk out on May 10 to 12, 15 to 19, 22 to 26, 29 to 31 and June 1 to 2.

The union predicts the walkouts will cause “significant problems” for businesses across the UK, with services including HMRC’s employer helpline, Student Loans Unit and PAYE registrations set to be affected.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our hard-working members in HMRC are fed up with being treated with disdain by a government that doesn’t seem to care about its own staff.

“If they did, ministers would be able to stop this strike action tomorrow by making a fair offer to help our members through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.” PCS said the action is part of their national campaign over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms which began in November.”

PCS said: “The success of the previous targeted strike action shows that we can really make an impact and demonstrates to the government that it needs to take our demands seriously. We are determined to keep the pressure on until the government improves its offer to members.”

The planned walkout comes after months of strikes by workers including train and rail staff, , NHS employees, and education sectors. Health secretary Steve Barclay and ex-transport secretary Grant Shapps are among the cabinet ministers who have been criticised for their handling of the ongoing disagreements.