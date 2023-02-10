This Morning star Holly Willoughby has wowed her Instagram followers by stepping out in a stylish Marks and Spencer jumpsuit

Holly Willoughby has launched a brand new Marks and Spencer fashion edit, with a stunning £49 denim jumpsuit among the outfit choices. As always, the fashion edit provides some amazing gems and super-chic outfits for all to enjoy.

On Thursday evening, Holly posted a picture of herself in the fashionable all-in-one on her Instagram page. She said in the caption: "Spring is almost here! My February edit for @marksandspencer has some incredible pieces to get your wardrobe ready for the warmer days ahead. This all-in-one denim jumpsuit is one of my absolute favourites. I’ve paired mine with white trainers for an easy daytime outfit."

Holly is known for her M&S fashion choices and according to reports, she recently signed a new seven-figure contract with the high street brand. Her first edit with M&S launched back in 2018, with pieces including stylish, yet affordable, fashion items.

M&S are known for their sell-out fashion pieces, and Holly’s latest fashion edit is sure to fly off the shelves. The online description of the jumpsuit reads: "Achieve a casual yet contemporary look in this denim jumpsuit.

“It’s designed in a comfy regular fit, with a frill at the round neckline and a tie belt for a flattering silhouette. The 3/4 length sleeves are gently gathered at the cuffs and shoulders to create fullness, while the legs are cut at a playful ankle-grazer length. Patch pockets on the chest add a cool utility finish."

Where to buy Holly Willoughby’s M&S jumpsuit

Holly Willoughby has recently stepped out in a M&S jumpsuit