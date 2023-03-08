Hollywood star Jamie Foxx delighted restaurant staff when he paid a visit to the UK town of Aylesbury.

The movie actor, known for roles in Django Unchained and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, paid a visit to the local ‘Grill Steak House’, in the Buckinghamshire town of Aylesbury on March 8. The star is believed to have been filming in nearby Bovingdon.

Foxx dined with two others at the restaurant and ordered a starter of prawns, followed by ribeye steak and lobster. Aylesbury’s Grill Steak House has earned a reputation for hosting stars, with ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan known to have visited in the last 18 months.

A management spokesperson said: “He just randomly turned up. The staff were really taken aback and surprised. They just seem to be turning up.

“I don’t know what it is – we’re hoping it’s the food. I used to think it’s a coincidence but any time any celebrities come into town we always seem to get them.”

“We’re quite taken aback because obviously to get a Hollywood A-lister is very different.He said to the staff it was really enjoyable. He was really friendly - he spoke to everyone, he took some pictures with some customers, he took some pictures outside the restaurant with just people walking by.”

Aylesbury man Steven Garbutt grabbed a picture with Jamie Foxx outside the restaurant