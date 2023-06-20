Register
Husband of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox to remarry seven years after her brutal death

The husband of Jo Cox, a murdered Labour MP, is to remarry seven years after her death.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 22:18 BST

Brendan Cox is set to marry Anna Ryder, who he met two years ago through a mutual friend.

The pair are planning a woodland ceremony in Herefordshire, according to reports.

Brendan, 44, said: “We are both very much looking forward to celebrating with our families.”

    Anna, 37, is director of Killed Women, a network which campaigns on behalf of the relatives of victims of fatal domestic violence.

    MP Jo Cox, who represented Labour for Batley and Spen, was shot and killed during a constituency surgery in a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on June 16, 2016. Since her death, Brendan has continued to spread her message of friendship and peace, previously noting that she remains the "centre" of their family.”

    This weekend is the Great Get Together celebrating Jo's 'More in Common' values, seven years after her murder.
    This weekend is the Great Get Together celebrating Jo's ‘More in Common’ values, seven years after her murder.

    Jo and Brendan married in 2009 and had two children together, who were aged five and three at the time of her death. After her death, The Jo Cox foundation was set up in her honour.

