Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%

The interest rate will remain unchanged for the second consecutive Bank of England announcement

The Bank of England has made a new announcement on the interest rate. (Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The Bank of England has announced that the interest rate will remain unchanged at 5.25%.

The rate has now remained unchanged for two consecutive months. The Bank of England also said that it expects that the UK's GDP will grow by 0.5% this year. This again was an unchanged forecast since its last announcement, however the outlook for 2024 has been downgraded from 0.5% to 0%.

The decision was taken to not change the interest rate due to after a vote of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee, with six members voting in favour of keeping the interest rate at 5.25%. Those in favour of the decision to not change said that the current projections “indicated that a restrictive monetary policy stance was likely to be warranted for an extended period of time."

Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Higher interest rates are working and inflation is falling. But we need to see inflation continuing to fall all the way to our 2% target. We’ve held rates unchanged this month, but we’ll be watching closely to see if further rate increases are needed. It’s much too early to be thinking about rate cuts.”