James Corden had been banned from the Balthazar restaurant for being abusive to its staff across two visits this year.

Comedian and TV host James Corden has had his ban from a New York restaurant removed less than 24 hours after it was first imposed. Corden had been barred from Balthazar - a popular luxury restaurant - for being rude to its staff, but the decision has since been reversed.

Keith McNally, the owner of the eatery, took to social media on Monday to say Corden had been an “abusive customer” after some errors with his orders. McNally described The Late Late Show host as “a hugely gifted comedian but a tiny cretin of a man,” referring to a visit from the TV star in June.

Corden had supposedly spotted a hair in his main course and showed it to a Balthazar manager, who was “very apologetic”. Corden was then apparently “extremely nasty”, however, saying: “Get us another round of drinks this second, and also take care of our all drinks so far”.

Most Popular

James Corden’s NYC restaurant ban has been lifted less than 24 hours after it was imposed.

Advertisement

Another visit followed this month as Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette but was disappointed to find a little bit of egg white mixed in. According to McNally , Corden then began yelling, telling a server: “You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!”

McNally took a little time before doing so but publicly shared what happened on his Instagram page, announcing he had “86’d Corden” from the premises. After the news had gone viral worldwide, the former Gavin & Stacey star phoned McNally and said sorry, as revealed in a later post .