Jamie Foxx hospitalised with family ‘fearing the worst’ for Django star

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised following a health crisis, with family ‘fearing the worst’ according to a close source.

Foxx was rushed to hospital due to a medical complication while working on his latest film, Back In Action, alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. In an Instagram post last month, Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared that her father had faced a health scare.

She wrote: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

It was reported last week that Foxx’s condition had improved as sources claimed doctors were carrying out more tests before allowing him to leave the hospital, advising him to "keep his stress level down".

A source told People Magazine : "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now. [Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to leave the hospital."

