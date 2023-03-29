Marvel star Jeremy Renner will sit down with Diane Sawyer for first interview since his snow plough accident.

Jeremy Renner will sit down with Diane Sawyer in his first interview since the Marvel star was involved in a snow plough accident that saw him sustain life threatening injuries. The special will be titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.

It was confirmed on New Year’s Day that Renner, 51, had been critically injured after being run over by a snow plough weighing more than 14,000 pounds. During a news conference, Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County said the plough was being used to tow Renner’s car. Balaam also confirmed that Renner had been helping a family member who had gotten stuck in the snow.

The Sheriff added Renner had gotten off the plough to speak to the family member when it began to roll, and while the actor tried to get back into the driver’s seat he was run over.

His family released a statement on January 2, 2023 that read: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023.”

They said: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

So, when can you watch Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jeremy Renner and Diane Sawyer interview Disney+ release date

The interview is set to air on Disney Plus on April 7, 2023 after first airing on ABC on April 6.

How to watch Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph

Those hoping to catch the special can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

US actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their support after he was seriously injured by his snow plough.

