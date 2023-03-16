The flight, bound for Gran Canaria, was met with emergency services on the Manchester Airport tarmac.

Passengers heading from Edinburgh to the warmth of Gran Canaria had their flight suddenly interrupted when the Jet2 plane was forced to divert to Manchester for an emergency landing. The flight, LS715, left Edinburgh Airport as planned on Wednesday (March 15) morning , but made an unplanned diversion after a fault with the plane was discovered while in the air.

Upon landing at Manchester Airport, the plane was met with emergency services on the tarmac who provided assistance. Passengers did not have to wait too long however as they were boarded on a standby aircraft which took them to their destination in Gran Canaria.

A Jet2 spokesperson apologised to customers, and said : “Flight LS715 from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria followed procedure and diverted to Manchester Airport yesterday morning, due to a minor fault indication.

“The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precautionary measure. Customers were transferred onto a standby aircraft and are now in Gran Canaria enjoying their holidays.

