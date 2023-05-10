A cloaked figure carrying a rod went viral on coronation day after being compared to the grim reaper - the person behind the mysterious figure has now been revealed.

As the world tuned in to watch the coronation of King Charles on Saturday May 6, social media was abuzz over a viral video showing ‘the grim reaper’ inside Westminster Abbey. The video showed a hooded figure walking through Westminster Abbey carrying a rod.

The video left social media users questioning who the figure was, with one Twitter user saying: “Anyone else just notice the grim reaper at Westminster Abbey?” Another said: “Why is the grim reaper at the coronation?!”

Westminster Abbey has now identified the mysterious figure as a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy. A verger is sometimes seen carrying a rod before a bishop or dean as a symbol of office.

The ‘Grim Reaper’, as seen during the King’s coronation ceremony (Photo: BBC)