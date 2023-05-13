A new royal photo gives a glimpse at the future of the crown featuring Princes William & George alongside King Charles.

A new coronation portrait shows the monarchy's next generations side by side. The royal photograph sees King Charles pose alongside his son Prince William and his grandson Prince George.

The image marks a moment in history as the current King is joined by his heirs. Both Prince William and Prince George are in line to follow in his footsteps as monarchs of the country.

Following King Charles' ascension to the throne, the princes are the next in line. The Prince Of Wales is the first in the line of succession, followed by his nine-year-old son, Prince George of Wales.

The three royal figures were photographed in Buckingham Palace's decadent throne room. The setting is the same backdrop seen in the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II's official crowning portraits.

While the photo shows the future of the crown, King Charles is also seen to honour a former monarch.He is pictured seated on the same throne made for the coronation of his great great grandfather Edward VII.