The recipe for coronation quiche, personally chosen by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, has been revealed.

The quiche, which will celebrate the crowning of King Charles, was officially revealed on the Royal Family Twitter account and features spinach, broad beans and tarragon. The social media video shows a palace chef, dressed in a white uniform, embroidered with the late Queen’s EIIR cypher, and a chef’s hat, making the quiche.

The Royal Family’s website described it as "a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”

The recipe was created by royal head chef Mark Flanagan and was chosen by the King and Queen Consort in collaboration with him. Below is the full recipe and ingredients for the coronation quiche.

Buckingham Palace said the quiche was chosen because it worked as a sharing dish, can be served hot or cold, suits a wide variety of dietary requirements and can be easily adapted to suit different tastes.

Coronation quiche ingredients

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk *Or 1 x 250g block of readymade shortcrust pastry

125ml milk

175ml double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Coronation quiche recipe

Serves six

1. Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb-like texture.Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough. Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes.

2. Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick.

3. Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.

4. Preheat the oven to 190°C.

5. Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.

6. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C.

7. Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.

8. Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.

9. If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.

The coronation quiche

