Buckingham Palace officials have plans for members of The Royal Family - such as Prince William and Kate Middleton - for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

For the first time in 70 years, people across the world will have the opportunity to watch the historical spectacle that is the coronation of the UK and Commonwealth’s new head of state. King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but it will not be just the new monarch who has a vital role to play in the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace officials are amid plans for the coronation, such as the official guestlist to determine who should and should not be invited. Further plans are also being finalised, including what are the duties and responsibilities for members of The Royal Family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Questions have been raised in relation to the capacity that Prince Harry will be involved in the proceedings if he accepts his invitation. While confusion still lies surrounding Prince Andrew and whether the Duke of York will attend given recent controversy.

Most Popular

Even though the roles of The Royal Family have not been officially confirmed by the royals themselves, a number of reports by national sources such as the Sunday Times have all but confirmed the details. Here is everything you need to know.

Roles that members of The Royal Family will play during King Charles III’s coronation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plans are in place for the roles of members of The Royal Family for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey - Credit: Getty Images

Queen Camilla

King Charles is not the only monarch set to be crowned during the coronation ceremony in May, as wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be anointed. Following the same service as her husband, Queen Camilla will then receive Queen Mary’s Crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the first time in recent history of the UK monarchy that an already existing crown has been used in a coronation ceremony. Buckingham Palace has explained that the decision was made with “sustainability” and “efficiency” in mind.

It is reported that her grandchildren, Lola, 15, Freddie, 13, Eliza, 15 and twins Louis and Gus, 13 have been asked by Camilla to hold a canopy over her head as holy oil is bestowed upon her during the ceremony.

Prince William

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales will play a vital role in his father, King Charles’ ceremony not only because he is his son but also as he is the heir to the throne.

Reports suggest that Prince William is expected to pay homage to the new King during the ceremony, which will involve him kneeling and pledging allegiance to Charles, touching the crown and kissing the cheek of his father. It is also expected that William will play a role in the procession after the Westminster Abbey service and will be involved in an appearance on the balcony.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales, as one of the working members of The Royal Family, will play a role in the carriage procession and balcony appearance alongside her husband, Prince William.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prince George

One of the youngest royals to take part in King Charles III’s coronation is Prince George. The nine-year-old is expected to be among those involved in the procession from Westminster Abbey, but as he is second in line to the throne, there is a chance George could be asked to play a much larger role during the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Both Charlotte and Louis, much like older brother George, will play a role in the procession at Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance at King Charles III’s coronation. If indeed they are, reports suggest that they will find themselves without official roles in both the procession and the ceremony.

Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet

The children of Harry and Meghan - and The Royal Family’s newest prince and princess - have not been invited to King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, according to reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s attendance at Westminster Abbey remains doubtful given the controversy that surrounds the Duke of York. If he attends, he will not play a role in the ceremony or procession and reports suggest the King could ban him from wearing the traditional ceremonial robes befitting a Knight of the Gartier.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

As non-working members of The Royal Family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not play a role or take part in the procession to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other royals expected to be in attendance